DALLAS (KDAF) — Tax Day is right around the corner on April 18. That’s the day when all of us grumble, groan, and grump our way to do our taxes.

WalletHub, a financial advisory website released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023.

According to its study, Texas ranked #5 for best taxpayer returns, #4 for total taxes per capita, and #35 for overall government services.

Wallet Hub researchers said, “With 29 metrics, we compared state government services across five categories – Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution – adjusting for drastically different state tax rates.”

Here’s Texas’ complete ranking in every category:

Taxpayer ROI in Texas (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

5 th – Overall ROI

– Overall ROI 4 th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

– Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+) 37 th – Education

– Education 38 th – Health

– Health 38 th – Safety

– Safety 16 th – Economy

– Economy 32nd – Infrastructure & Pollution