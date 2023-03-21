DALLAS (KDAF) — Tax Day is right around the corner on April 18. That’s the day when all of us grumble, groan, and grump our way to do our taxes.
WalletHub, a financial advisory website released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023.
According to its study, Texas ranked #5 for best taxpayer returns, #4 for total taxes per capita, and #35 for overall government services.
Wallet Hub researchers said, “With 29 metrics, we compared state government services across five categories – Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution – adjusting for drastically different state tax rates.”
Here’s Texas’ complete ranking in every category:
Taxpayer ROI in Texas (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 5th – Overall ROI
- 4th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)
- 37th – Education
- 38th – Health
- 38th – Safety
- 16th – Economy
- 32nd – Infrastructure & Pollution