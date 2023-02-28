DALLAS (KDAF) — Talking is one of the most basic ways of communicating with other people, some countries, states and even cities can all have different ways of speaking and that includes speed.

Here in the south, it’s known we take our time when talking to one another and a report from Preply backs that up as it finds the US states with the fastest and slowest talkers.

Texas found itself in the top 10 of the slowest-talking states in America:

Louisiana South Carolina Mississippi Alabama Georgia New Mexico Arkansas North Carolina Texas Illinois

The report said, “It’s clear to see that southern regions of the U.S. harbor the slowest talking states in the country.

“As presented in the chart above, 9 out of the 10 states listed are located in the South. In particular, the Southeast is represented by 7 total states (i.e., Louisiana, South Carolina, MIssissippi, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, North Carolina), whereas the Southwest consists of 2 states (i.e., New Mexico, Texas). It appears that not even speech rates are immune to the effect of slow southern living.”

Not only is Texas among the slowest-talking, but it’s also in the top 10 of the most talkative states in the US as well, according to the report.

New York California New Jersey Nevada Maryland New Mexico South Carolina Texas North Carolina Arizona