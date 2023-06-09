DALLAS(KDAF)—How can Texas women be unattractive? As a matter of fact, we have celebrities like Beyonce who are beautiful on every level, and who were actually born and raised in Houston Texas.

The dating site, Clover ranked the states with the least attractive women in America. While Texas didn’t make #1 we ranked #8 for the least amount of attractive women. The Texas cities with a high number of unattractive women are Amarillo and Fort Worth.

As a disclaimer, beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this study isn’t to attack but definitely show the cities that singles claimed to have found the least attractive women. A user survey was also used to gather data for the study in 2015.

Clover said, “The dating app developed a proprietary scoring system able to accurately asses a person’s level of attractiveness. Clover analyzed its data to see which cities and states across the US had the most attractive users”