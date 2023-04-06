DALLAS(KDAF)-What state comes to mind when you think of farming? Texas, sure, but who else? What’s the best state for farming?

Agricultural research website, Ruralstrongmedia lists the 10 top states best for farming.

Ruralstrongmedia said, “The state in which your farm resides might be one of the most important considerations in your planning process each year ahead. Each of America’s 50 states has its own unique attributes. Buying acreage and starting a farm can be challenging no matter where you reside”.

Texas ranks #4 on the list of best states for starting a farm, which was made just last year.

Ruralstrongmedia said”Texas has long been regarded as the agricultural Mecca of the United States. Because of its high calcium concentration, Blackland soil is still considered among Texas’ most fertile soil while the Coastal Plains are great for farming and ranching due to their abundant water supply and flat area.”

The website also said Texas has over 247,000 farms!

See if you agree with the ranking of these states:

Montana Kansas North Dakota Texas Oklahoma Iowa Wyoming Colorado South Dakota Kentucky