DALLAS (KDAF) — Our DFW neighbors have been making some noise in the gaming community! Plano and Frisco, Texas ranked high for gaming in a new study provided by the Privacy Journal.

“The PrivacyJournal team did the research, and after looking at the most populated cities in the United States, we came up with a list of the 100 best cities for gamers, ranking them overall and in several categories. Overall there were 17 factors considered, such as internet quality, availability of video game stores, gaming environment and culture, and study and career opportunities, ” said Privacy Journal.

Frisco came in at No. 7 with an overall score of 46.7 percent due to its highest percentage of households with computers at 96.8% and the highest percentage of households with internet access, at 99.1%. While Plano came in at No. 10 with “excellent livability and impressive internet infrastructure make it a prime choice for both at-home and on-the-move gamers who want speedy internet wherever they are,” the study said.

Dallas the city also ranked but the ranking was low at No. 52.