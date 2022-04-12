DALLAS (KDAF) — A couple of famous country music Texans garnered some new hardware for the trophy case Monday night at the CMT Music Awards.

Sebastopol, Texas’ own Cody Johnson notched two wins for Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First performance of the Year.

“I was very taken aback,” Johnson said. “How do you get in the Top Three with Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean? That’s a huge deal. I was very happy. What a great set of company to be in. This means the brand of country music I’ve been working on for 15 years is starting to work.”

Meanwhile, Longview’s Miranda Lambert won Female Video of the Year.