DALLAS (KDAF) — The trailer for the long-awaited third installment in the Creed franchise has finally dropped, giving fans of the Creed and Rocky series a lot to look forward to.

Creed III tells the story of Adonis Creed and his newest foe, Damian Anderson, a metaphorical ghost of Adonis’ past (played by Dallas-native Jonathan Majors).

Damian, a childhood friend of Adonis and former boxing prodigy, reaches out to Adonis after being released from prison. The details of his arrest are unclear for now but the trailer suggests his arrest was linked to Adonis.

This time around Jonathan Majors really bulked up for this role, setting himself up as a formidable adversary not only for Creed but for the Avengers.

Majors is also slated to be Marvel’s next Thanos-level big bad, playing Kang the Conqueror in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp film and the next Avengers film.

To watch the Creed III trailer, click here.