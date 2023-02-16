Two male farmers friendly talking outside next to wooden fence on background with brick house

DALLAS (KDAF) — Being neighborly is a staple of small-town America, as these tight-knit communities can band together to help out one another, throw some incredibly fun block parties and just offer a nice smile and wave every day.

A study conducted by Nextdoor and Verizon led by kindness.org found the states with the kindest neighbors throughout the US.

“The results? Americans are very kind to their neighbors and appreciative of their impact on their lives. They had a ‘kindness quotient’ of 86% – which means that they care about their neighbors 86% as much as they care about themselves. (And they reported that their neighbors had a kindness quotient of 72% to them.)”

Southern states reign supreme in the top 10 outside of Utah and Nebraska with the Lone Star State coming in at No. 9 in the rankings:

Georgia Tennessee North Carolina Arkansas Utah Louisiana West Virginia Mississippi Texas Nebraska

“We asked 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors,” said Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, Chief Science Officer for Kindness.org. “Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America. And it shows that kindness is an important part of building better communities.”

