DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to start up a business, there’s no question that Texas is a hotspot to get rolling, but did you know that it’s also one of the top 10 states for women-led startups in 2023?

A report from Merchant Maverick found the best states for women-led startups for this year and found that Texas is the 5th-best in the country behind Arizona, California, Washington, and Colorado.

The report said, “The Lone Star State has fallen slightly from its lofty third-place position in 2022 to a still-respectable No. 5. Texas boasts the strongest venture capital scene for women outside of California and the Northeast, with $6.5 billion invested in the last five years (4th).

“Additionally, women solely lead 22.11% of all employees working for a firm (5th) in Texas. While high-earners will enjoy Texas’s lack of income tax (tied for 1st), the state’s high unemployment rate (36th) and relatively low rate of female business ownership (29th) are keeping it from the Top 3.”

We’re focusing on women today due to Wednesday, March 8 being International Women’s Day!

NationalToday said, “International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world.

“We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé). This is the day to appreciate their efforts! Organizations large and small come together to show women just how valuable they are in today’s society. Also make sure to help women around you find resources on scholarships available for women from around the world to help them spread their wings and fly higher.”