The best way to load a gardening cart is by bending at the knees and keeping your spine straight — it’s easier on your back.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Gardening is still an incredible skill to have in this day and age and when it comes to growing your own plants, sure, flowers are pretty, but what about growing something you can actually consume like fruits and vegetables?

When it comes to growing your own food, how does your state compare to others in the US? Well, a report from Growing Produce found the 10 best states in the country for fruit and vegetable production and Texas found itself in the rankings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things in perspective. One of those is the importance of food production. Supply chain issues and labor shortages aside, specialty crop growers continue to pump out an impressive amount of produce for our plates,” the report said.

The report ranked Texas No. 10 on the list with total fruit & veggie production at nearly $350,00,000 with a .82% share of U.S. total fruit and veggies production, over $163,000,000 total fruit production and nearly $185,000,000 total veggie production.

Here’s a look at the report’s top 10:

California Washington Florida Arizona Georgia Oregon Michigan North Carolina New York Texas