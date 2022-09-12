DALLAS (KDAF) — “So we know where gamers are logging the most time, but what are they sacrificing to keep playing video games? For dedicated gamers, sleep is the first thing to go: 72% have sacrificed sleep to play video games a little longer.”

Gaming is something that is important and a part of people’s everyday lives from young to old, male to female, and in every walk of life. Whether you’re playing Candy Crush on the phone or playing Call Of Duty on Xbox or simply playing Checkers on the computer, gaming can be for everyone.

Some people/states seemed to be a little obsessed with gaming and according to a report from Solitaire Bliss, Texas is the No. 1 state in the country obsessed with video games. The Lone Star State, alongside Ohio & Michigan is seeing people play up to 17 hours a week playing video games.

Texans are taking it so far that they’re even skipping meals to keep grinding on the games, “For serious gamers, food isn’t always a priority: 40% of gamers have skipped meals to keep playing.” Texans were found to be the No. 1 state with gamers skipping meals.

Solitaire Bliss said, “Games are a timeless source of entertainment, and they’ve had quite a boon in the past two years. From board games making a major comeback to much-anticipated video games hitting the market, there are seemingly endless choices when it comes to playtime.

“There’s something for everyone in the world of games; in fact, the Entertainment Software Association recently reported that 2 in 3 Americans play video games regularly.”