(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five.

According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.

For boys, the name Michael dominated the 1990s. It’s dropped off a bit, but nowhere near the fall from grace we’ve seen with Ashley. It still ranked No. 17 nationwide in 2021.

Stacker analyzed Social Security Administration data and compiled a list of the most popular baby names for babies born in the 1990s in Texas. Names are ranked by number of babies born in the state from 1990 to 1999.

Most popular girl names in Texas in the 1990s

#20. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,347

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,187 (#88 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

#19. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,458

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#286 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

#18. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,996

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,289 (#60 most common name, -57.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

#17. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,007

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,239 (#61 most common name, -57.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856

#16. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,150

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,150 (#282 (tie) most common name, -88.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

#15. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,781 (#34 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

#14. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,061

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,364 (#80 most common name, -69.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

#13. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,386

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,720 (#112 most common name, -78.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

#12. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,120

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,638 (#115 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

#11. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,343

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,729 (#11 most common name, -19.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463

#10. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,878

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,370 (#12 most common name, -32.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

#9. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,942

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 841 (#393 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

#8. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,163

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,207 (#142 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

#7. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,205

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,230 (#265 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

#6. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,334

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396 (#132 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

#5. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,109

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,870 (#8 most common name, -14.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

#4. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,019

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,075 (#29 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

#3. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,590

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,455 (#55 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

#2. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,806

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,936 (#166 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 25,434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,230 (#41 most common name, -79.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809

Most popular boy names in Texas in the 1990s

#20. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,007 (#106 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#19. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,740

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,907 (#49 most common name, -46.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#18. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,787

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,868 (#15 most common name, -13.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#17. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,935

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,867 (#67 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,134

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,101 (#34 most common name, -33.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#15. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,818

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,168 (#33 most common name, -39.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#14. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,106

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,362 (#21 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#13. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,200

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,254 (#97 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#12. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,980

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,377 (#28 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,752

#11. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,337

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,524 (#61 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#10. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,992

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,058 (#35 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#9. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,588

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,849 (#36 most common name, -49.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,258

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,819 (#3 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#7. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,948

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,404 (#8 most common name, -34.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,101

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,274 (#2 most common name, -21.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#5. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,992

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,220 (#9 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,432

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,855 (#20 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#3. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 27,382

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,943 (#7 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861

#2. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,433

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,276 (#17 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,531

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,401 (#13 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360