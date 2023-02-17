DALLAS (KDAF) — February is Black History Month and it’s the perfect time to frequent a new business that you haven’t tried before. We’re looking at a report from Yelp about the Black-owned businesses in food, beauty, and home decor that you need to keep an eye on.

“In honor of Black History Month, Yelp is spotlighting America’s standout local Black-owned businesses across food, beauty and home decor as part of our annual list of Black-owned businesses to watch in 2023,” Yelp said.

One of the 10 Black-owned businesses featured on Yelp’s list can be found in Austin and you’ll want to come hungry as La Plancha is serving up some seriously delicious Mexican street food.

The restaurant says, “La Plancha is a fast-casual counter-service concept inspired by Mexican street food. We proudly serve family recipes in a modern-casual atmosphere. We look forward to hosting a memorable experience by sharing Mexican street food-inspired dishes and drinks.”

