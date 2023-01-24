DALLAS (KDAF) — How would you feel if you missed out on a chance of taking home $1 million? Well, that’s a real possibility for a Texas Lottery player this week.

The lottery reports a ticket is in its final days as a $1 million winning Mega Millions prize will expire if not claimed by Wednesday, January 25, “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is just days away from expiring.”

Read carefully, this Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Fuel Maxx #47 at 420 University Drive in Prairie View, and it matched the five numbers drawn to notch the $1M prize, but it’s yet to be claimed.

The lottery adds that the deadline to claim this prize is Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time.

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take one more look at their tickets from the July 29 drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and make plans to claim your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center before Wednesday’s deadline.”