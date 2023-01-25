DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be a player of the lottery in Texas as two games played in the state have claimed the top two highest jackpots in North America for Wednesday’s drawings.

Powerball – $526 million

Lotto Texas – $34.75 million

The Texas Lottery reports, “Here we roll again! After there were no winners for Monday night’s Powerball® and Lotto Texas® jackpot drawings, Texas Lottery® players will now get an exclusive chance to play for the two largest jackpot prizes in North America on the same night – tonight, Jan. 25.”

The Powerball jackpot is the largest in NA at $526 million with a cash value of $284 million, while Lotto Texas offers the second-largest jackpot prize of $34.75 million with a cash value of $21 million.

“Tonight, Texas Lottery players have the rare opportunity to win both of the largest jackpots in North America on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Our players’ excitement for the large jackpots we’re seeing early in 2023 has been fun to watch. Texas is due for a Powerball jackpot winner and I especially look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot winner the game has had in more than two years. As these jackpots continue to grow to high levels, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”