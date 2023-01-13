DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1.35 billion? Well, you won’t know or have a chance at that money unless you play Friday, January 13’s Mega Millions drawing which has the second-largest jackpot prize in the game’s history.

The Texas Lottery reports players throughout the state are looking for luck on Friday’s massive jackpot, “Texas Lottery® players will be testing their luck this Friday the 13th, as they play for an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot prize in game history and fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.”

Mega Millions reports six jackpots have been won by out-of-state players on Friday the 13th. This edition of Mega Millions Friday the 13th drawing has a cash value of nearly $725 million. If there are no winners, the jackpot will jump to over $1.6 billion.

The lottery said, “The number 13 has been a lucky one for the Texas Lottery when it comes to the Mega Millions game. To date, there have been 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners in Texas Lottery history and in 2022, 13 Texas Lottery players won second-tier Mega Millions prizes of $1 million or larger.”