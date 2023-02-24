DALLAS (KDAF) — Big prizes are up for grabs over the weekend in the world of the lottery and a Texas Lottery game has its largest jackpot in over 12 years available to potentially win in Saturday’s drawing.

The Lotto Texas jackpot has reached over $47 million which is not only the largest that game has had in over a decade but it’s also the third-largest jackpot prize in North America. The cash value of this jackpot is worth an estimated $27.8 million.

“It’s another weekend with a big Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs, giving Texas Lottery® players a chance to win the game’s largest jackpot prize since May of 2010,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

“Sales for the game have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for public education in the state of Texas. Jackpots this large tend to generate a lot of excitement, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

This jackpot sits behind a $126 million Mega Millions jackpot (Feb. 24 drawing), and Powerball’s $119 million jackpot (Feb. 25) drawing in NA.