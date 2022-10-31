DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your pinkies and evil plans ready to take over the world this Halloween to hold the world ransom for $100 billion (Dr. Evil from Austin Powers style); well, not quite really unless that’s your costume this year.

However, you can try your luck at the Powerball lottery game’s second-largest jackpot ever at $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports that the Powerball jackpot is worth celebrating alongside the Halloween holiday as it is also the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Texas Lottery says, “No tricks here, but there’s a big treat up for grabs this Halloween for Texas Lottery® players! After no one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1 billion.

This drawing has a cash value worth just under $500 million; if there is no jackpot winner Monday night, the next jackpot will rise to around $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing.

“Texas Lottery players are looking forward to playing for a sweet jackpot prize this Halloween,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Tonight’s Powerball Grand Prize marks just the second time that the game’s jackpot has reached $1 billion and we’ve seen an increase in sales over the last few days, which will benefit public education in Texas. We’re hoping after tonight’s drawing, a lucky Texan out there will be dressed up as a jackpot winner for the rest of their Halloween evening.

“If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. As this jackpot stands at such an exciting level, please remember to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”