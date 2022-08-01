DALLAS (KDAF) — The Mega Millions jackpot may be gone from ultra popularity for a while after a ticket for the over $1 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, but that doesn’t stop other popular lottery games’ jackpots from continuing to climb.

The Texas Lottery reports the Powerball jackpot is nearing $200 million while the Lone Star State game Texas Two Step has reached the seven-figure mark. “TONIGHT’S #Powerball drawing is for an estimated $187 MILLION and the #TexasTwoStep drawing is up to $1 MILLION! Pick up a ticket at a Texas Lottery® retailer near you,” the lottery tweeted.

The Powerball has reached $187 million with a cash value of $110.6 million and the next drawing is set for August 1. Meanwhile, the Texas Lottery’s own game, Texas Two Step’s jackpot has reached $1 million and the drawing for this game is set for August 1.

The last drawing left 15 winners matching four of the winning numbers to win almost $1,800 each from Texas Two Step.