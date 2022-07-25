DALLAS (KDAF) — The Mega Millions jackpot just won’t stop the climb as the jackpot has increased yet again, this time soaring past $800 million.
The Texas Lottery reports the Mega Millions jackpot has moved to $810 million which is the third largest in this popular lottery game’s history and the fourth largest in United States lottery history. “JACKPOT ALERT! The #MegaMillions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has been INCREASED to an estimated $810 MILLION – the 3rd largest prize in Mega Millions history & 4th largest in U.S. lottery history! Get your ticket at a #TexasLottery retailer near you!”
The cash value for this jackpot is just north of $470 million, according to Mega Millions. This will be the third largest jackpot prize ever won in the game’s history; the largest ever jackpot from this game was won back in the fall of 2018 for a smashing $1.537 billion.
Mega Millions says, “The Mega Millions drawing on July 22, 2022, produced 3,428,412 winning tickets, including four with second-tier prizes in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. The ticket-holders in Delaware, New Jersey and New York also included the Megaplier, raising their prize from $1 million to $3 million. Another 105 winners grabbed a third-tier prize of $10,000 or more.”
The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$810 million (est)
|7/26/2022
|?
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-CA
|$516 million
|5/21//2021
|1-PA
The next drawing is set for Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. ET.