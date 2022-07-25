DALLAS (KDAF) — The Mega Millions jackpot just won’t stop the climb as the jackpot has increased yet again, this time soaring past $800 million.

The Texas Lottery reports the Mega Millions jackpot has moved to $810 million which is the third largest in this popular lottery game’s history and the fourth largest in United States lottery history. “JACKPOT ALERT! The #MegaMillions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has been INCREASED to an estimated $810 MILLION – the 3rd largest prize in Mega Millions history & 4th largest in U.S. lottery history! Get your ticket at a #TexasLottery retailer near you!”

The cash value for this jackpot is just north of $470 million, according to Mega Millions. This will be the third largest jackpot prize ever won in the game’s history; the largest ever jackpot from this game was won back in the fall of 2018 for a smashing $1.537 billion.

Mega Millions says, “The Mega Millions drawing on July 22, 2022, produced 3,428,412 winning tickets, including four with second-tier prizes in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. The ticket-holders in Delaware, New Jersey and New York also included the Megaplier, raising their prize from $1 million to $3 million. Another 105 winners grabbed a third-tier prize of $10,000 or more.”

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $810 million (est) 7/26/2022 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA Per Mega Millions

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. ET.