DALLAS (KDAF) — What would $50 million do to change your life? Well, one thing’s for sure, you’ll more than likely never hurt for cash to go catch a Cowboys or Longhorns football game.

The Texas Lottery reports over $50M is up for grabs in Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing as the game’s largest jackpot prize in over 12 years and the third-largest prize in North America has reached $50.25M.

This jackpot has a cash value of nearly $30M at an estimated $29.5 million.

“Texas Lottery players will have an exclusive chance to win one of the largest jackpot prizes this weekend, as the Lotto Texas jackpot has crossed the $50 million mark for Saturday night’s drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

“Sales continue to be strong for this jackpot run, which will help generate important revenue for public education in Texas. We’re looking forward to congratulating a big jackpot winner and we’re even more thrilled knowing that the winner of this large prize will be a Texas Lottery player. With this Lotto Texas jackpot being the largest in-state jackpot prize currently up for grabs in North America, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”