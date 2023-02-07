DALLAS (KDAF) – There was no luck to be had in the state of Texas to the level that a Powerball lottery player had in Washington state to win the $747 million jackpot, but now, a Texas Lottery game is the king of the jackpots.

The lottery reports that Lotto Texas’ jackpot is now the largest in North America and the second largest in the world; the next jackpot for February 8’s drawing is at $39.5 million with a cash value of $23.9 million.

“It’s a thrilling time for our players, as the Lotto Texas jackpot has emerged as the largest lottery prize available on the continent, which can only be won by a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than two years and I’m looking forward to congratulating the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2023. As anticipation continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The last winner of the Lotto Texas jackpot was on September 17, 2022 when a Katy resident claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million.