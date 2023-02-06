DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were to win a lottery jackpot of $747 million, what would be the first thing you buy? No, you can’t buy the Dallas Cowboys another Super Bowl, or could you?

The Texas Lottery is shouting to the lottery players of the Lone Star State to pay attention as the two largest North American jackpots are up for grabs in Monday’s Powerball and Lotto Texas drawings.

“The Powerball® and Lotto Texas® jackpots continue to climb, giving Texas Lottery® players another exclusive opportunity to win the two-largest lottery jackpot prizes in North America on the same night – Monday, Feb. 6,” the lottery said.

Powerball: $747 million (cash value of $403.1 million) 5th largest in game history 9th largest in US lottery history

Lotto Texas$38 million (cash value of $23.3 million)

“Monday night will be another chance for Texas Lottery players to win both of the largest jackpots in North America on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “These growing jackpots continue to produce strong sales, which will greatly help public education in Texas. Large jackpots generate a lot of excitement among our players, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”