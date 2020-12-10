Texas Longhorns, Kansas Jayhawks football game Saturday canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday’s upcoming football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kanas Jayhawks has been canceled, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said Thursday.

Del Conte said the university is continuing to pause all football team activities and “shutting down football training facilities to get a COVID-19 spread among our football program under control.”

The Longhorns initially stopped football practices and other activities on Sunday after three players and two staff members tested positive following the Longhorns’ 69-31 win Saturday over Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. Del Conte said now nine players and 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the week and are isolating, and an additional 14 players and 15 staff members are in quarantine due to contact tracing protocols.

“We will continue daily testing, monitor the situation and adhere to all of the medical team’s health and safety protocols as we move forward with an abundance of caution in this situation,” Del Conte said.

The game against the Jayhawks, originally scheduled for Nov. 21, was moved to Saturday due to COVID-19 spread within Kansas’ program. It will now be considered a no-contest by the Big 12 Conference and will not be rescheduled.

“We’re extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play our final regular season game at Kansas this week, but look forward to returning to action for our bowl game in the coming weeks,” Del Conte said.