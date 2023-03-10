If you plan on taking your camping chair backpacking, look for an ultralight and fully collapsible model that can easily fit in your pack.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is creeping up on us, and that means beaches, vacations, and outdoor activities are going to be on the rise.

There’s nothing like camping in Texas, everyone’s done it or knows someone who has. Lawn Love, a lawn care service, recently listed the 2023 best states for camping.

They took into account factors such as the availability of camping sites, the quality of the scenery, and the weather conditions in each state when compiling their list.

They also considered safety, supplies, camper satisfaction, and affordability. Among the top 10 camping states, Texas ranked #3. Also, Texas ranked #2 for most campsites.

Lawn Love said, ” The Lone Star State claims the second-highest number of campgrounds, campsites, and camping supply stores. There’s plenty of room to roam with a high total acreage of campgrounds (No. 4) and state and national parks (No. 6).”

The state was also rated as the best place for cowpokes and campers to sleep under starry skies, with abundant sites with water access ranking #2 and #4 in toilet facilities.

