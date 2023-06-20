DALLAS (KDAF) — Ask any Texan and they will tell you that, “these colors don’t run! USA! USA!”

But a new study, says that we may just be all talk as we aren’t as patriotic; coming in at #33 on the list for the Most Patriotic States in America.

According to a new study released by WalletHub, “To determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.”

Despite the state coming in at #3 for most military enlistees, we still are falling short overall in having that born patriotic pulse. The way I see it, we may not be as patriotic but you can never take our Texas pride away!