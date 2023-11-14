The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans know a little something about hard work and now there is data to back up that statement.

According to the personal finance website, Wealth of Geeks, new 2022 data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics found which states were working the most hours weekly and annually. The Lonestar state was found to statistically work the longest hours across the nation.

“A total of 22,530,209,000 hours were worked in the state in 2022, with 12,588,259 total jobs. This equates to 1,790 hours worked per job annually, or 34.42 hours worked per job weekly, the highest of any state,” researchers mention.

That equates to 1,790 hours worked per job annually, or 34.42 hours worked per job weekly, the highest of any state.

“While certain states have huge amounts of hours worked compared to others, when you look at the number of total jobs they have, that’s where clear differences in the states can be seen. The general theme here is that many of the states in this top ten are in the south of the country, and it will be interesting to see whether this trend continues in future, and whether these numbers influence people’s work-life balance,” Michael Dinich, the founder of Wealth of Geeks, said.