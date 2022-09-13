DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahead of the holiday season, The White House is now urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster shot.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha explained, “This is a new vaccine; this is the first major update since the original vaccines were created two years ago.”

Dr. Jha noted this new, once-a-year shot specifically targets the new variants. But just how many people will get the new booster shot? WalletHub has commissioned a report looking at which states are up to date on their vaccinations overall, and it looks like Texans have been slacking.

According to the study, Texas is the 8th least vaccinated state in the nation, citing one of the lowest flu and tetanus vaccination rates in the country. Texas also has one of the lowest shares of children younger than 6 years old participating in an immunization information system in the U.S.

Other findings regarding Texas from the study include:

29 th – Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old

– Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old 31 st – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination

– Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination 22 nd – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with MenACWY Vaccination

– Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with MenACWY Vaccination 45 th – Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults

– Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults 44 th – Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination

– Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination 28 th – Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination

– Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination 33 rd – Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series

– Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series 51 st – Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Health Insurance Coverage

– Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Health Insurance Coverage 48th – Share of Children Under 6 Years Old Participating in an Immunization Information System

For the full report, visit WalletHub.