DALLAS (KDAF) — Life is stressful enough as it is, but when things start costing more, the stress can add on and for certain states, it’s hitting harder than most.

We checked out Help Advisor’s Inflation-related Stress report to look at which states are feeling the stress more so than others.

One of the key findings is that Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana are the states most stressed out due to rising prices, “More than 80% of adults in Alabama, Texas and Louisiana report the same high levels of stress.”

These are the cities that reported feeling the most stressed about recent price increases:

Riverside Houston Dallas Miami Los Angeles Atlanta Philadelphia Phoenix Detroit Chicago

“On the demand side, many countries funneled large sums of money to households and companies during the pandemic, to ensure that they could manage lockdowns and layoffs,” says Walter Frick, contributing editor at Harvard Business Review. “That increased the money supply and may have contributed to inflation.”