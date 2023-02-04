I love you. Amazed surprised positive African American couple sitting in the cafe and being covered with a blanket while getting engaged

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time to pop the question to your significant other and you really only need two things to make it happen, love and an engagement ring.

Friday, February 3 was National Wedding Ring Day! “National Wedding Ring Day is important because it gives couples a chance to reunite and fall in love again. This has proved to help solidify marriage commitment and foster longevity,” National Today said.

Some people are able to break the bank for an engagement ring, but what states are spending the most on engagement rings? We checked out a report from The Knot on the states that spend the big bucks on engagement rings.

The report said, “Which states buy the biggest diamonds? That’s a little all over the place. For the most part, the coastal regions take the gold here with California, Connecticut and New York making the top 10. (And as it turns out, things aren’t always bigger in Texas.)”

The size of the diamond and cost come hand and hand, these are the biggest spenders in the US:

10. District of Columbia

9. Texas

8. Georgia

7. Montana

6. New Jersey

5. Massachusetts

4. California

3. New York

2. Minnesota

1. Nevada