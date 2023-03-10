DALLAS (KDAF) — America is known for its beautiful nature from the large national parks to the small creeks in small towns across the country, but it’s also home to some of the most beautiful and vast ranches in the world.

So, where are the largest ranches in the US? We checked out a report from Farmland Richces to find out the top 10 largest ranches in America.

“Ranches are extensive farms, especially in the Western United States, where herds of cattle, sheep or horses are raised. In most cases, these ranches are usually occupied by the owner, residing in the ranch house,” the report explained.

“Interestingly, Texas has the most cattle in the United States followed by Nebraska, then Kansas. Texas accounts for roughly 13% of the cattle inventory in the United States. It’s a safe bet you will find a lot of ranches in the state of Texas.”

So, here’s a look at the largest ranches in the country:

The King Ranch – Texas Diamond A Ranch – Arizona Babbitt Ranches – Arizona The Waggoner Ranch – Texas Hughes Ranch – Colorado Nunley Brothers Ranch – Texas Deseret Ranches – Florida Independence Valley Farm and Ranch – Nevada The IX Ranch – Montana The Continental Divide Ranch – Wyoming Walnut Creek & Lazy YU Ranches California Howard Mesa Ranch – Arizona