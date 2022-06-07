DALLAS (KDAF) — This month marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday, a holiday that originated in Texas that commemorates the ending of slavery.

But despite the abolition of slavery, racial equality is still prevalent in American society and permeates itself in education. Did you know that non-white school districts receive $23 billion less than predominantly white districts?

To measure this disparity in education, WalletHub has released a new study looking at which states are the best and worst for racial equality in the nation.

To make this ranking, officials compared all 50 states across six key metrics, including the number of high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates.

How does Texas stack up against the rest? Well according to this ranking, pretty well. According to WalletHub, Texas is the 7th best state for racial equality in education in the nation, citing that Texas has largest share of adults with at least a high school degree.

Other key findings from Texas include:

7 th – Share of Adults with at least a Bachelor’s Degree

– Share of Adults with at least a Bachelor’s Degree 17 th – Standardized-Test Scores

– Standardized-Test Scores 25 th – Mean SAT Score

– Mean SAT Score 35 th – Average ACT Score

– Average ACT Score 13th – Public High School Graduation Rate

Here are the 10 best states in the nation:

Wyoming West Virginia New Mexico Idaho Montana Oklahoma Texas Arizona Kentucky Tennessee

For the full report, visit WalletHub.