DALLAS (KDAF) — This month marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday, a holiday that originated in Texas that commemorates the ending of slavery.
But despite the abolition of slavery, racial equality is still prevalent in American society and permeates itself in education. Did you know that non-white school districts receive $23 billion less than predominantly white districts?
To measure this disparity in education, WalletHub has released a new study looking at which states are the best and worst for racial equality in the nation.
To make this ranking, officials compared all 50 states across six key metrics, including the number of high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates.
How does Texas stack up against the rest? Well according to this ranking, pretty well. According to WalletHub, Texas is the 7th best state for racial equality in education in the nation, citing that Texas has largest share of adults with at least a high school degree.
Other key findings from Texas include:
- 7th – Share of Adults with at least a Bachelor’s Degree
- 17th – Standardized-Test Scores
- 25th – Mean SAT Score
- 35th – Average ACT Score
- 13th – Public High School Graduation Rate
Here are the 10 best states in the nation:
- Wyoming
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Idaho
- Montana
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
For the full report, visit WalletHub.