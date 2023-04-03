DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s time for Texas to take a “Texas-sized” vacation! They could go to the Grand Canyon or sit at home and watch the reruns of Dallas because we’re stressed!

WalletHub , financial advisor site listed the most stressed-out states, and guess who made the top ten… Texas! On their list, Texas came in 9th.

The most and least stressed states were compared across four dimensions: Work-Related Stress, Money-Related Stress, Family-Related Stress, and Health-Related Stress.

Every metric was graded on a 100-point scale, 100 being the highest. Wallet Hub calculated each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and ranked each state according to its resulting scores.

According to the list of states with the most hours worked, Texas ranked #1 in most hours worked, so work must be stressful.

To see where other states ranked or to check out Wallet Hub’s full report, click here