DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.

Just kidding, but it sure is fun to think about firsts when it comes to your favorite foods. We checked out a report from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life, of 2022’s best ice cream shops.

The report said, “Looking for a tasty frozen treat? Whether you prefer traditional flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, or something more offbeat (blueberry mojito, perhaps?), you’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with a scoop at one of the spots on GAYOT’s list of the Top 10 Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.“

Of course, we all know that Texas is known for its barbecue, tacos, and more of its famous foods, but an ice cream spot in the Lone Star State cracked into the top five of this list.

This top spot from Texas, coming in at No. 5 is Lick Honest Ice Creams; all you’ll have to do is travel down to the Central Texas city of Austin.

“Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams takes pride in making ice cream without using any preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial colors or flavors. Some of the interesting concoctions marry sweet and savory tastes, as in the goat cheese, thyme and honey ice cream,” the report said.