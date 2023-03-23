DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re reminding you yet again that everything is bigger in Texas and this time, we’re looking at a study that’s highlighting how Texas is dominating other housing markets in the US for growth and stability.

SmartAsset found the best housing markets for growth and stability in 2023 with Texas markets dominating the top 20, “To help homebuyers navigate the recent turbulence, SmartAsset set out to identify the best and worst housing markets for growth and stability.

“We compared home value data for 400 metropolitan areas between 1998 and 2022, calculating cumulative increases during that time, as well as the frequency of significant drops in value.”

Here’s a look at the Texas markets ranked in the top 20 in the country:

Austin No. 1

Midland No. 2

Odessa No. 7

Dallas No. 8

San Antonio No. 9

Houston No. 10

Waco No. 13

Fort Worth No. 14

San Angelo No. 15

College Station No. 18

Sherman No. 19

Abilene No. 20

“The Lone Star State dominates. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown isn’t the only Texas metro area with a strong housing market. Five other metro areas in the Lone Star State rank among the top 10 markets for growth and stability, and 14 of the top 25. All but one of those metro areas saw above-average growth in home prices between 1998 and 2022,” the study said.