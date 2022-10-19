DALLAS (KDAF) — Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.

The spirit of the season is flowing through the veins of all people that love a good scare; you’ll probably find yourself wandering around a haunted house, ghost tour, or something to pique your spooky interest.

However, have you ever wondered what the most haunted hotels in the world are, and where you can find them? A report released by Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life, looked at this very question.

“Phantoms roam the halls late at night, and paranormal investigators are as de rigueur as bellhops and front desk clerks. Gather up your courage and prepare for a supernatural hotel stay that’s sure to haunt you long after you’ve returned home,” the report says.

They found haunted hotels in New Orleans, Italy, and France, but one was found in the Lone Star State. For a spooky, Texas haunting, you’ll have to head down to San Antonio and go to The Emily Morgan Hotel, A DoubleTree by Hilton to find the No. 5 most haunted hotel in the world.

“Is it or isn’t it? Haunted, that is. While it’s hard to imagine this handsome hotel awash in ghosts, believers insist on the presence of apparitions and unexplained bumps in the night.

“Reported paranormal activity includes a bathtub filling on its own and a mysterious woman in a white dress wandering the halls. Perhaps it’s because the building once housed a medical facility with a psychiatric ward and morgue, but the Emily Morgan is on the bucket list of any self-respecting ghost hunter,” the report says.