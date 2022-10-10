DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to give vegan or plant-based food a try? Well, World Plant-Based Burger Day is being celebrated on Monday, October 10!

So, here’s your chance to give it a shot, but where would you have to go to try the best vegan burger? PETA released a report of the top 10 vegan burgers in the U.S. and two Texas restaurants made the list.

“While we love us some Beyond Burgers, the competition was only open to restaurants that make their own original burgers in-house. So get your napkins ready, and raise your vegan milkshakes to join us in a toast,” PETA said.

The first Texas spot to be featured on the list is a local joint out of Austin called Arlo’s with its Cheezeburger. The report said, “Arlo’s three Austin food trucks are making sure of it because, as the restaurant puts it, “we think plant-based food done right is awesome.” We completely agree, and Arlo’s Bac’n Cheezeburger landed squarely in the top 10, with its house-made soy- and gluten-free patty stacked with house-made seitan “bacon,” melted dairy-free cheese, ketchup, mustard, tomato, onions, pickles, and lettuce.

The second is a chain with a location in Texas, and it’s Next Level’s Signature Burger, “Next Level, “America’s first 100% plant-based burger joint,” makes its original Signature burger from mushrooms and quinoa. You can take your meal to the next level in California, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington,” PETA said.

Here’s a look at the full top 10:

Burgerlords’ Double Vegan Cheeseburger Arlo’s Bac’n Cheezeburger Next Level’s Signature Burger The Butcher’s Son’s Bacon Cheese Burger Sunspot’s Black Bean Burger Superiority Burger’s Vegan Superiority Burger Kahiau’s Bakery & Cafe’s Whiskey BBQ Mushroom Burger Green New American Vegetarian’s Big WAC Stella’s Lounge’s Hippie Stuffed Fresh Cafe and Market’s Original Veggie Burger

NationalToday said, “Even if you aren’t a vegetarian or vegan, try the diet for a day. Bring some vegetarian or plant-based meat to share with your coworkers or classmates.”