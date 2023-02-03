DALLAS (KDAF) — First dates, second dates, and third dates can really be a stressful time for those looking for love, and for those in long-term relationships, finding an amazing new spot for a date to impress your significant other can prove difficult.

We’re ecstatic to share some ideas for an incredible experience that will prove to be a date to remember. We checked out a report from Love Food on the best restaurants in 2023 to visit to impress your date.

“From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country’s finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We’ve done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again,” the report said.

For Texas’ pick, it’s a bit out of the box, but it’s Texas, of course, so the best date spot will be going all out. Down in the Hill Country, check out The Laurel Tree in Utopia, it will provide an incredible experience from the food to the venue and much more.

“Enjoy fairy-tale dining in a rustic treehouse at The Laurel Tree in Utopia, Uvalde County. It’s not just any treehouse, either, but a beautifully quaint dining room complete with antique furnishings perched in a 450-year-old oak tree. It’s an intimate experience, too, with just one table sitting up to six people. Dishes are prepared by a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, with ingredients sourced from the garden and from local markets,” Love Food wrote.