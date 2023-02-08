Texas Lottery

DALLAS (KDAF) — Which would you rather have, a Texas Longhorns football national championship, another Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl win, or $20 million? Well, one of those is a reality in early February of 2023.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident in Texas Hill Country has claimed a $20 million prize from the scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme, “A Boerne resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme.”

This ticket was sold at M and M Food Mart on East Blanco Road in the city of Boerne; the big winner has decided to remain anonymous. The lottery said this was the second of four top prizes worth $20M to be claimed in this game.

“$20 Million Supreme offers more than $829 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49,” the lottery said.