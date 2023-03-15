DALLAS (KDAF) — Just how far can your money go? Well, it really all depends on where you live and if you’re living in Texas, you might be seeing your money go farther than most other places throughout the country.

In fact, according to a new study from Smart Asset, Texas cities dominate the top 10 US cities with how much $100,000 is actually worth, “Thanks to no state income tax and the low cost of living, the Lone Star State looms large in our study.

“Seven out of the 10 cities in our top 10 are located in Texas. After deducting taxes and adjusting for the cost of living, a $100,000 salary on average is worth $77,885 across the 10 Texas cities that we analyzed in our study.”

The study aimed to find the cities in the US where a $100,000 salary can go the furthest as they compared the after-tax income in 76 of the largest cities and then adjusted those figures for the cost of living in each place.

So, here’s a look at where Texas cities landed on the list where $100,000 goes the furthest:

El Paso – No. 2

Corpus Christi – No. 4

Lubbock – No. 5

Houston – No. 6

San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Arlington – (tied) No. 7

Austin No. 24

Dallas – No. 34

Plano – No. 59