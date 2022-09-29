DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to having a good time, relaxing sure is fun, but getting out and about is truly where you’re able to create some of the fondest memories with the ones you love.

Tripadvisor has released its ranking of the top overall experiences to do across the United States in part of its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best. “The best activities around the world, according to travelers who have done them—and loved every minute,” the report said.

When it comes to Texas, there’s more than great sports, great food, and great people — two Texas experiences were listed among the top 15 on Tripadvisor’s list.

Classic Waco Tour: Best Sites & TV highlights in Waco “Waco has some great sights from TV shows, but if you don’t know the area well you could miss out on finding some of them. This Waco Sites and TV Highlights Tour takes you to areas filmed on shows like Fixer Upper, Wood Work, and others. Plus, you’ll also see areas like East Waco and Cameron Park, and pop into neighborhoods worth seeing up close.”



Austin Biker Gang E-Bike Adventure “Come join our Austin e-bike biker gang to see the sights and feels the vibes of the crown jewel of Hill County. Our e-bikes are fun, easy to ride and best with friends to get around this amazing city. Join us as we ride past Austin and Hill County icons including The Driskill (a historic and haunted hotel), Austin City Limits, Town Lake and much more. Enjoy a dynamic experience in a vibrant city where every ride is different!”

