DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Draft is over and now the offseason for NFL teams is in full effect. College football feeds directly into the NFL and there’s nothing quite like football in the state of Texas.

For the 2022 NFL Draft, seven universities/colleges from the Lone Star State had a player drafted and no, the University of Texas did not have a player taken in the seven rounds allotted in the draft.

Of those seven schools, 20 players were selected in the draft to have their dreams come into reality. Here’s a look at the breakdown of schools and players drafted:

Baylor: 6 Texas A&M: 4 Houston: 3 Texas Tech: 2 SMU: 2 UTSA: 2 Sam Houston State: 1