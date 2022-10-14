DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to breakfast, you’ve got to have good eggs, it’s just the way the world of the most important meal of the day works.

But where can you find the breakfast that’s a head above the rest, which would therefore have the best eggs? Well, first we need to tell you why we’re talking about eggs.

It’s World Egg Day on Friday, October 14! NationalToday says, “Savor all the goodness of the egg by preparing and eating a delicious meal with it. You can wash it down with a glass of wine or any preferred drink.”

Now, to the good stuff, we checked out a report from Mashed on the best breakfast restaurants in the country and there is a Texas representative on the list, which technically isn’t even a restaurant at all. That just goes to show how legit their breakfast is.

Breaking into the top 15 was Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in the Central Texas city of Austin. “This little truck is known for serving BBQ in fresh, homemade tortillas and breakfast is no exception. Up until 11 a.m., you can stop by for a taco slathered in hand-chopped salsa, fluffy eggs, cheese, thick-cut smoked bacon, and a big ol’ slab of brisket. It’s the best of everything Texas and in one bite you’ll agree that this is the best breakfast taco you’ve ever had.”