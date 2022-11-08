AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, voters in the newly-drawn Congressional District 10 — which stretches from Austin to northwest Houston — will decide who will represent them.

That district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller counties.

This is the first election to take place within the state’s new district lines, which were redrawn by Republican legislatures in 2021.

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul has held the seat for 18 years and is running for reelection. Democrat Linda Nuno is challenging McCaul.

See latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Since 2005, McCaul chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security three times and became the Republican Leader of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019. He has introduced several bills focused on the U.S.-Mexico border and cybersecurity.

Since 2011, he is among the top 10 wealthiest U.S. Congress members, according to rankings by Roll Call.

Nuno’s main concerns are women’s rights, rural infrastructure and reforming the family court system.

The California native’s decision to run comes after she said she had negative experiences with police, which inspired her to tackle police corruption, according to her campaign website.

Libertarian Bill Kelsey will be the third-party candidate running for the seat. The former Navy Seal said his decision to run came after the congressman gave a generic response to his letter of complaint.

Kelsey, who has run for the seat in previous years, said he hopes to cut back military spending for foreign wars, simplify the immigration process and phase out the income tax.