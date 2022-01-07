DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is hosting job fairs and recruiting events in the new year in search of more Texas State Troopers.

The Department has a link for applications and at-home preparations (webinars, workouts) to get any potential recruits ready for the academy.

DPS also has plenty of job fairs and recruiting events set for 2022 in multiple regions and they’re asking that attendees contact a local recruiter before attending to get some important information.

Lastly, you can find a list of multiple recruiters statewide here to get the most up-to-date information after applying and/or before attending a job fair or recruiting event.

Be the Difference. Become a Texas State Trooper.



📌 Find a recruiter near you: https://t.co/1p62ttPvUO

📌 Learn about upcoming job fairs and recruiting events: https://t.co/fIMvnXrHua

📌 For general information and to start the application process: https://t.co/WerFKd53Bb. pic.twitter.com/2WLwwU2kYW — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) January 6, 2022