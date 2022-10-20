DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor.

A report from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life, took a look at the best fried chicken spots in the country and narrowed them down to a top 10, “Once known only as a cheap, often greasy picnic staple, today’s fried chicken is just as likely to carry the spices of the Hawaiian islands or be prepared by an on-site butcher.”

They found some great spots in California, Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisianna, but the chicken spot we’re most excited about resides in Southeast Texas. If you’re looking for some of the best fried chicken in the country, head on down to Houston and check out Max’s Wine Dive on Washington Avenue.

Here’s what the report said about Max’s Wine Dive, “Max’s Wine Dive in Houston uses a jalapeño and buttermilk marinade for the restaurant’s deep-fried chicken, which comes with mashed potatoes, collard greens, Texas toast and chipotle honey. Bonus: There’s also a gluten-free version of the fried chicken.”

Owner Jerry Lasco took his food talents from New York City to Houston in the early 2000’s. Taking influences from his favorite NY eateries, Lasco is bringing the punch when it comes to flavor and wine, “Taking inspiration from Jerry’s favorite NYC hangouts serving gourmet food and wine in unpretentious and comfortable environments, MAX’s was the first restaurant in Houston to serve award-winning comfort food with a curated wine list,” according to the restaurant’s website.