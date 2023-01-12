AUSTIN (KXAN) — A North Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.

The vote came after a year-long process to remove the term, which the Department of the Interior refers to only as “sq—”, from federal use.

The term has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.

On Thursday, the Department of the Interior announced the Board on Geographic Names voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word.

Sq— Mountain, Texas, had its name changed to Lynn Creek in honor of Isaac Lynn, who lived on the creek nearby that bears his name.

According to a release, the new name will be updated on the U.S. Geological Survey website to reflect the vote, along with a map of locations.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to finalize the removal of this harmful word. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

Additional locations

Sq___ Harbor, Alaska: Removed from consideration. Feature is a historical area that no longer serves as an unincorporated community.

Removed from consideration. Feature is a historical area that no longer serves as an unincorporated community. Sq___ Hill, Calif.: Name changed to Loybas Hill.

Name changed to Loybas Hill. Sq___ Valley, Calif.: Name changed to Yokuts Valley.

Name changed to Yokuts Valley. Sq___ Gap, N.D.: Name changed to Homesteaders Gap.

Name changed to Homesteaders Gap. Sq___berry, Tenn.: Name changed to Partridgeberry.

Name changed to Partridgeberry. Sq___ Place, Wyo.: Removed from consideration. Feature is a locale now listed as privately owned land.