DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home.

It’s the small towns of any state across the country that make up the DNA of it from the neighborhoods, schools, eateries, and more. Not everyone does it, but retiring to a small quiet town is the dream for many Americans once they’re done grinding their nine to fives.

A report from Travel + Leisure found the 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. where they say retirees can find the simpler things of life in the small towns of the country.

The report said, “There’s something about small towns that inspires nostalgia and the feeling that traditions of the past still exist on their quaint main streets. Many retirees look for that atmosphere, whether it recalls their own history or a long-imagined ideal place to settle down.”

A Texas city known for its wine was named on this list and outside of no shortage of good drinks, it provides views and much more for this looking to wind down. If you’re looking for an incredible place to spend the rest of your non-working life, Fredericksburg in Texas Hill Country is one of the 10 best spots in the U.S.

“Wine lovers will enjoy living in the midst of more than 100 wineries in the area, and stargazers will appreciate the city’s status as a Dark Sky Community, with measures to minimize light pollution. Seasonal changes are significant, with dry, warm summers and cold winters. The area is safe, and crime rates are low. Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg includes an acute care facility and a Wellness Center,” Travel + Leisure wrote.