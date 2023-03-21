DALLAS (KDAF) — As you know, everything is bigger in Texas and the food scene throughout the state is immaculate but did you know that a city in the Lone Star State is considered one of the very best in the country?

A report released by Travel + Leisure found the best food cities in America and good old Houston was ranked No. 5 out of the top 10.

“As America’s most diverse city, it’s no surprise that Houston made our list of the best U.S. cities for foodies. The Bayou City offers something for every palate. As such, options abound, from Viet-Cajun fusion at Crawfish & Noodles to Southeast Asian-Latin American cuisine at Hawker Street Food Bar, which can be found at Post Market.

“Speaking of Post, this bustling international food haul features fantastic eats from acclaimed chefs. A few of our favorites include ChópnBlok for its West African fare and East Side King, which serves up Japanese street food like pork buns and beet home fries. We’d also be remiss not to highlight Houston’s burgeoning food truck scene, including the award-winning Coreanos, where diners can feast on Korean-Mexican fusion like Korean barbeque tacos,” the report touted.

Here’s a look at their top 10:

New York City New Orleans Chicago San Francisco Houston Tucson Cleveland Asheville Louisville Greenville