DALLAS (KDAF) — Get yourself some rods, line, bait, and some drinks & snacks and head out to some open water and get to fishing!

The weather will be warming up sooner than you think and that means the fishing season is almost here. But where are the best fishing spots this year?

We checked out a report from Fishing Booker on the top spring fishing spots this year and a Texas city is going to be a hot destination to catch some fish.

Ocean City, Maryland

South Padre Island, Texas

Roanoke, Virginia

Morro Bay, California

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bozeman, Montana

Saratoga Lake, New York

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

Clinton Lake, Kansas

The report said, “Of course, we’re talking about Red Snapper, readily available in the Lone Star State’s waters. Only in Texas can you get Snapper year-round, which is already reason enough to visit. Then you’ve got your inshore greats – Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Flounder, which make up the “Texas Slam.” This makes spring fishing on South Padre Island unforgettable. As if that wasn’t enough, you can even hook into a Tarpon from March onwards.

Surf fishing and galavanting around the flats and jetties offers first-class bites, but what about deeper waters? In late spring, you can chase a variety of game fish, including King Mackerel, Mahi Mahi, Red Snapper, and Sharks.”